Delphine Salas Rubalcaba-Martinson

Dec. 24, 1943 - May 2, 2022

SUGAR LAND, TX - An only child to a single Mexican immigrant mother (Maria Ortega-Martinez), Delphine settled in East Chicago, IN, where she would spend her formative years.

She married Arthur Rubalcaba in 1962. Together they had three children: daughter Anastasia, and sons Arthur Jr. & Rene. The family moved to Hammond, IN and later to Lynwood, IL, before a marital divorce in 1981. For the next 20 years, Delphine worked as a Nurse's Aide at Rest Haven Nursing & Rehab Center in South Holland, IL, before moving up to Activities Director, "the most fulling job she had ever had".

In the early 2000's Delphine married Marine Veteran Lanny Martinson of Two Harbors, MN. While in Two Harbors, she penned the novel A SEASON FOR WATERMELONS and its' sequel THE HEART OF THE WATERMELON.

In early 2008, Anastasia was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer. Delphine was her full-time nurse until her passing on Thanksgiving day of that year.

In 2009, Delphine & Lanny retired to Sugar Land, TX where she would spend her remaining years. After bouts with various cancers, Delphine passed away peacefully in her home with Lanny and Rene by her side.

Delphine leaves behind Lanny, Arthur Jr., Rene, step-daughter Bobbi, daughters-in-law Maria & Raquel, and five grandchildren; Rhett, Julian, Alethea, Lorenzo and her daughter's namesake, Anastasia. She also leaves numerous family members and friends throughout Chicagoland, Sugar Land, and Monterey, Mexico.