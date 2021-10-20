 Skip to main content
Demetria Fedorchak

Oct. 10, 1935 — Oct. 8, 2021

ST. JOSEPH, MI — Demetria Fedorchak, 85, of St. Joseph, MI, passed away at her home on Wednesday – October 8, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, MI.

Demetria was born in Gary, IN on October 10, 1935 to the late Harry and Argetie (Tachtiris) Malamatos. She is survived by her children: Marie (Robert) Johnson of Portage, IN, Nicholas (Therese) Sisamis of St. Joseph, Harry (Stacy) Sisamis of Kouts, IN and James (Patricia) Sisamis of St. Joseph; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Stavrakis of Tarpon Springs, FL. Demetria is preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Evelyn Houllis.

Private family services will be held here in Michigan and also in Florida. Demetria's final resting place will be in Cycadia Cemetery in Tarpon Springs, FL on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

