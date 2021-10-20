Demetria Fedorchak

Demetria was born in Gary, IN on October 10, 1935 to the late Harry and Argetie (Tachtiris) Malamatos. She is survived by her children: Marie (Robert) Johnson of Portage, IN, Nicholas (Therese) Sisamis of St. Joseph, Harry (Stacy) Sisamis of Kouts, IN and James (Patricia) Sisamis of St. Joseph; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Stavrakis of Tarpon Springs, FL. Demetria is preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Evelyn Houllis.