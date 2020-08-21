Demetrios "D" Pitchford

"Demetrios was one of those people that everyone was drawn to. Everyone wanted to know him, and he desired to truly know everyone. Not just on a surface level. D went deep with people. He lived life like a man who had cheated death and spent every day showing his gratitude by serving the Lord and serving others. His spirit was infectious. You couldn't be around him and not fall a little more in love with the Lord. You could always hear his exclamations of praise during worship and his heart's cry to bring the broken to a place of redemption through his prayers. Demetrios spent the last five years growing in relationship with Jesus and leading other men and women to do the same. He had a hunger and thirst for God that couldn't be quenched. Two of his favorite ways to be in the presence of the Lord were through reading and music, something of which he could never get enough."