PLAYA DEL REY, CA - Deneen Stephens Schreiber, age 68, of Playa Del Rey, California formerly of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 in California.

Survivors husband, Philip Schreiber; one daughter, Kellye (Andre) Stephens Sims; four grandchildren: Tayllor, Dayna, Danyelle and Dayton; three great grand-children; two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by daughter, Kaci Stephens; parents, Ora and Hattie Simpson; sisters: Deborah Pollock, Gwendolyn Edwards and half sister, Latoya Garcia.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m, HINTON & WLLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Douglas Sloss officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022, Hinton & Williams Funeral Home from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

