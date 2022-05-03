SOUTH CHICAGO, IL - Denis A. Bandera, "Denny", age 81, of South Chicago, passed away April 28, 2022.

Devoted son of the late John S. and late Eleanor (nee Scarbrough) Bandera. Loving brother of the late Richard (late Geraldine) Bandera, late Joseph Bandera, Charles Bandera, Marie (Robert) Cyborski, Edward Bandera, Margaret "Tooty" Smith, William (Joyce) Bandera and Paul (Lucille) Bandera. Dearest uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Denis spent many years in the seminary for the Franciscan Order before beginning his career in teaching. He taught at St. Peter and Paul H.S., St. Francis de Sales H.S. and Truman College. Denny was an active member of the Catholic Alumni Association and enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m.-9 p.m.. Funeral services Thursday, May 5, 2022, 9:15 a.m. prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heart Church. Mass 10:00 a.m.. Interment St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Masses in Denis's name would be preferred. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com