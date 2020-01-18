{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Denis Ott, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 peaceably with family present.

He is survived by his wife, Laura and sons, Dean Ott of La Porte, IN, Kenneth Ott of Georgetown, TX and grandchildren.

Denis enjoyed a living wake/birthday in November with his family and friends. His remains were donated to science at Indiana University.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags