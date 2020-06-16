× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Denise Alexander Brown Thomas, 70, of Merrillville, IN, died June 6, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Denise was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 4, 1950. Denise was a member of East Glen Park Church of Christ. She worked at Riley Childrens' Hospital in Indianapolis for many years. She then worked for Fedex and at the Radisson Star Plaza until retirement. Denise was preceded in death by son, Michael Brewer, and parents Carl and Harriett Alexander.

A memorial will be held at the church June 18, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Please follow guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask. Denise leaves to cherish memories husband Paul Thomas, former husband and longtime friend Dan Brown, son Christopher Brown (Michelle), grandchildren Sydney and Aidan Brown, sisters Deborah (Eugene) McCullough, Carla Alexander, Carol Segar, Lisa Alexander, brothers Carl (Carole) Alexander, Matthew Alexander, Joel Alexander, Steven (Renee) Alexander, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her roadies Gena Landry, Esther Pitts, Carolyn Owens, Deb McCullough, Faye Smith and Ladaye Gillespie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The family would like to thank cousin and friend Pennae Long for the many trips to sit with her, take her to church or whatever was needed.