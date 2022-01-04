MUNSTER, IN - Denise Alice Zajac-Staehly, age 48, late of Munster, IN and formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Beloved wife of Colin Staehly; loving mother of Deni Staehly and Ella Staehly. Precious daughter of Carol Underwood and the late Dennis Zajac; cherished stepdaughter of Douglas Underwood, Sr.; sister of Jason T. Zajac; devoted granddaughter of Glenda McUne. Dear aunt, niece and cousin of many. Fond daughter-in-law of Dr. Keith and Susan Staehly. Caring sister-in-law of: Chad Staehly, Marnie Staehly, Christian Staehly and their spouses and family. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Barney and Alice Zajac and her beloved dog, Sullivan.

Denise was a vibrant person, she was full of life and had a big heart for everyone she knew. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60633. 773.646.1133 or www.opytfh.com. Interment Private. Due to the pandemic, it is kindly asked to keep gatherings brief and small. A Celebration of Life for Denise will take place at a future date, because we all know Dee loved a big party.