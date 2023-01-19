Dec. 15, 1954 - Jan. 17, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Denise C. Wolfe (nee Radesk), age 68, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Denise was born in Fort Wayne, IN, and was a graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School. She attended Indiana University, receiving a degree in Elementary Education.

Denise cheerfully taught at Timothy Ball Elementary School since its opening, retiring after 38 years. Denise was joyful in all things, but she especially loved spending time outside in her garden, being with her many friends, playing golf, cheering on the Chicago White Sox and, most of all, spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Denise is survived by her husband, Keith Wolfe; children: Erin (Mark) Bains and Kevin Wolfe; grandchildren: Jack and Emma Bains; brother, Darrell Radesk; and sister, Darlene Leiendecker.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Alma Radesk.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 20, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Hal Toenjes officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point.

In memory of Denise, reach out to a teacher, past or present, and tell them what they mean to you.

Visit Denise's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.