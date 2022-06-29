Denise Fields

Denise is survived by her mother, Janice Fields; sister, Tammy Hedrick; brother, Greg (Shelly) Fields; nieces and nephews: David (Heidi) Hedrick, Katie (Andy) Brasher, Cody Fields and Wyatt Fields; great-nephew, Liam Hedrick; great-niece, Cecelia Hedrick; aunts: Cheryl Dankoff and Marilyn Metcalf; her many cousins; extended family members; and friends.

Denise was a very friendly and outgoing girl who would want to talk to anyone. She was loved and adored by her family and friends. Denise loved music, dancing, going to work and being with her loved ones. She will be dearly missed.