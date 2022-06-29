 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denise Fields

Denise Fields

July 14, 1962 - June 25, 2022

CROWN POINT - Denise Fields, age 59, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Denise is survived by her mother, Janice Fields; sister, Tammy Hedrick; brother, Greg (Shelly) Fields; nieces and nephews: David (Heidi) Hedrick, Katie (Andy) Brasher, Cody Fields and Wyatt Fields; great-nephew, Liam Hedrick; great-niece, Cecelia Hedrick; aunts: Cheryl Dankoff and Marilyn Metcalf; her many cousins; extended family members; and friends.

Denise was a very friendly and outgoing girl who would want to talk to anyone. She was loved and adored by her family and friends. Denise loved music, dancing, going to work and being with her loved ones. She will be dearly missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Denise's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

