HEBRON, IN - Denise L. Gibbs (nee Urbas), age 62, lifelong resident of Hebron passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN.

Denise is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Charles E. Gibbs; mother, Marjean L. Urbas; brother, Mike (Sally) Urbas; sister-in-law, Reva Thomas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Urbas; and brother, David Urbas.

Denise was employed as a secretary at the Porter County Government Center for over 16 years. She loved traveling, fishing, sewing and crafts.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be Private for the family with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Denise's name to the American Heart Association.

