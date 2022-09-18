Denise M. Werner

Denise M. Werner (nee Delby) 64 of Munster, IN passed away Thursday evening September 15th, 2022.

Denise is preceded in death by her Father Ronald Delby. Survived by her mother, Sonia Delby and loving husband, Lowell Werner. Children; Jessica (Ryan) Kunkel, Joshua Grissom, Lowell III (Erin) Werner and Kelly (Scott) Negrete, grandchildren; Ethan, Alivia Grissom, Madilyn Kunkel, Benjamin, Genevieve, Emelia Negrete, Lowell IV and Lucas Werner. Denise's beautiful siblings are Christopher (Lynn) Delby, Guy (Cathy) Delby, Lorelei (Mark) Glotzbach, Suzanne (Michael) Poirier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Denise is a longtime resident of Matteson, IL. A 75 graduate of Rich South HS. She completed college with a degree in business management and was credit manager at Mi-Jack Products in Hazel Crest, IL. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with family.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 3:00-7:30 pm with a funeral service at 7:30 pm at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.