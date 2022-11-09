Oct. 12, 1953 - Nov. 5, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Denise Marie (Archer) Coyne, 69, of Valparais,o and formerly of Crown Point and Munster, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022.

She was born October 12, 1953 in Pittsburgh, PA, to James D. and Lena (Farina) Archer. Denise had worked as a secretary at various businesses in the area before she retired. The enjoyment of friends and family was her passion. She especially loved her Magnolia Lane Family and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.

Denise is survived by her loving daughters: Colleen (Eric) Campbell, Marlene (Brian Bowles) Fair, and Megan (Daniel) McGee; grandchildren: PVT Ethan M. Fair, Logan Fair, Miles Fair, Lena Campbell, Miranda McGee, and Cameron McGee; brother, James D. (Wendy) Archer II; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and sister-in-law, Karen Coyne.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life and lunch buffet on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 12:00 - 4:00 PM at American Legion Post 502, located at 429 County Road 750 N, Valparaiso, IN, 46385.

Denise loved to donate to various charitable causes, so the family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice in her honor.