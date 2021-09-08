Denise "Niecey" Coffman

Denise graduated from Portage High School in 1972, and later made her career as the owner of Fun Faces by Denise, where she proudly held the role of Hopscotch the Clown, in addition to being a professional face painter and balloonist, she was also a member of Calumet Clowns and the Hobart Assembly Church. Denise was a natural with children and loved making kids smile. Her warm personality and giving heart made her easy to love, and she returned the love generously to all. She was sweet on the inside, and tough as nails when need be. Denise will be remembered for remaining strong in her faith, even through adversity.