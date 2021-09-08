Denise "Niecey" Coffman
Feb. 8, 1954 - Sept. 5, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Denise "Niecey" Coffman, 67, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born February 8, 1954 in Gary to Dale and June (Smith) Crandall.
Denise graduated from Portage High School in 1972, and later made her career as the owner of Fun Faces by Denise, where she proudly held the role of Hopscotch the Clown, in addition to being a professional face painter and balloonist, she was also a member of Calumet Clowns and the Hobart Assembly Church. Denise was a natural with children and loved making kids smile. Her warm personality and giving heart made her easy to love, and she returned the love generously to all. She was sweet on the inside, and tough as nails when need be. Denise will be remembered for remaining strong in her faith, even through adversity.
On June 9, 1990 at the Central Avenue Church of God in Portage, Denise married Walter Coffman, who survives, along with children: Charessa (Greg) Coffman of Valparaiso, Anthony (Melissa) Coffman of Valparaiso, Robert (Nikki) Coffman of Portage, Kemi (Artie) Coffman of Hobart; grandchildren: Morgan, Kayla, Alyssa, Natalie, Myles, Elyse, Alexis, Bradley, Jaxon, Gavin, Damien; siblings: Dawn (T.J.) Chavez, Don Crandall, Doug (Sara) Crandall; and in-laws, George and Darlyne Coffman; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Diane Sitar.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.. Memorial donations may be made in Denise's name to Opportunity Enterprises. The Coffman family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Rush Hospital for the loving care they gave to Denise.