WINTER HAVEN, FL/FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Dennie "Bert" Hess, born August 3, 1959, passed away on October 10, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Stacy Hess; stepdaughter, Samantha Hess and her fiance' Johnny Jackson and granddaughter, Kyra. He was very blessed with another grandchild on the way.

Dennie dearly loved his four legged companion buddy, "Ryder".

Sisters: Bonita (Tony) French, Olney, IL, Debra Hess Cabrera, Biloxi, MS; niece, Toni Dobson of Chugiak, AK; nephew, Jeremy (Carrie) French, Olney, IL; seven great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Albert Hess and Cora "Corky" Hess of Dyer, IN.

Dennie was a graduate of Lake Central High School and attended Ivy Tech.

He was a proud PATRIOT having served in The United States Air Force.

Dennie was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast.

The family wishes to thank Donald and Audrey Gibson for his Celebration of Life that will take place in Eagle Lake, FL.