April 4, 1931 - March 16, 2023

HEBRON, IN - Dennis A. Kuhn "Denny", age 91, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Denny is survived by his daughter, Denise (late Donald) Napier; daughter-in-law, Diana Kuhn; five grandchildren: Chris (Christine) Napier, Tara (Matt) Babcock, Morgan Cavinder, Dustin (Corrie) Barboza, Joe Barboza; 10 great-grandchildren; and his nieces, nephews and good friends.

Denny was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Kuhn; daughter, Diane Cavinder; son, Joe Kuhn; granddaughter, Taylor Cavinder; siblings: Adele Kuhn, Mary Ellen Schiessle, Clarence Kuhn.

Denny was born and raised in Schererville, IN in 1931 to Mathaias and Adeline Kuhn. He was the owner and operator of ARCO Gas Station in Hebron from 1971-1981. He served as the manager of Gas Lite Mobile Home Park for over 20 years and worked as the janitor for the Hebron School System. Denny loved woodworking and made many things for the people of Hebron. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 20, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION Services, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Schrock officiating.

Cremation will follow and he will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.

Visit Denny's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.