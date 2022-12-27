May 18, 1947 - Dec. 21, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN -

Dennis Ard, 75, of Valparaiso, passed away December 21, 2022. Born in Gary on May 18, 1947, to Bunyan and Janet (Carpenter) Ard, Dennis was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana.

Dennis loved the railroad and worked as a switchman with the EJ&E at U.S. Steel in Gary. In 1971, he married Nancy Newsom of Valparaiso.

In his younger years, Dennis loved fishing, hunting, camping, and having a drink with friends. More recently, Dennis's favorite things included spending time with his grandsons and going to breakfast at Leroy's Hot Stuff every week with his friends. He also hosted the annual "Ard Fest" hog roast for family and friends.

Dennis is survived by his sons Richard (Serena) Ard and Jeff (Sonja) Ard, both of Valparaiso; grandsons Jake and Phillip Ard; brothers Larry (Sheila) Ard of Hobart, George (Sandy) Ard of St. Petersburg, FL, and Dwight Ard of Lake Station; sisters Darlene (Jeff) Abbott of Portage and Delores Ard of Hammond; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his wife and one brother, Dan Ard.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial to follow at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.