 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis B. Gately, Jr.

Dennis B. Gately, Jr.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dennis B. Gately, Jr., age 90, of Schererville, beloved father and grandfather, died in his daughter's home, surrounded by love, on November 7, 2021. Born and raised in Gary to Dennis and Helen Gately, Sr., He graduated from Emerson High School in 1949, where he played football, basketball, baseball, and especially loved his teammates and friends, Deno, Gus and Vange. A hard worker all his life, he went to work at US Steel until 1953, when he and Fred Malasovich opened Fred Standard Gas Station in Gary, IN. He said Fred was the best business partner, friend and mentor a man could ever have in his life. In 1978 he went back to US Steel until 1985, when he became an investigator for the Lake County Courts. After retiring in 2008, he took a retirement job as a valet at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point, IN. In his retirement years he enjoyed spending time with his buddies at Dunkin Donuts, especially George, Armon and the two Pete's.

Dennis was an avid sports fan and even played baseball well into his 20s. He was a season ticket holder for the Bears for over 40 years and one of the biggest highlights of his life was when his beloved Cubs won the World Series.

He was preceded in death by his parents; fiance, Jennifer Lopez; siblings: Elaine Zikur and JoAnn Gately. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Joanne (Steve) Gallagher of Schererville; son, Joseph (Kathy) Gately of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Dr. Michael (Kaity) Gallagher; Gina (Alex) Gallagher, Rory (Amanda) Gallagher, Angela (fiance D.J.) Gallagher, Daniel Gately and Colleen Gately; great grandsons, Stone and Coulson Gallagher; sibling, Marilyn (Phil) Vasquez; numerous nieces and nephews.Upon the wishes of Dennis, there will be no official services. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts