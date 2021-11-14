SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dennis B. Gately, Jr., age 90, of Schererville, beloved father and grandfather, died in his daughter's home, surrounded by love, on November 7, 2021. Born and raised in Gary to Dennis and Helen Gately, Sr., He graduated from Emerson High School in 1949, where he played football, basketball, baseball, and especially loved his teammates and friends, Deno, Gus and Vange. A hard worker all his life, he went to work at US Steel until 1953, when he and Fred Malasovich opened Fred Standard Gas Station in Gary, IN. He said Fred was the best business partner, friend and mentor a man could ever have in his life. In 1978 he went back to US Steel until 1985, when he became an investigator for the Lake County Courts. After retiring in 2008, he took a retirement job as a valet at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point, IN. In his retirement years he enjoyed spending time with his buddies at Dunkin Donuts, especially George, Armon and the two Pete's.