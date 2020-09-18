 Skip to main content
Dennis Bruce Horsky

DYER, IN — Dennis Bruce, 76 of Dyer, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Horsky; daughter, Theresa (Christopher) Owen; sons, Michael (Tina) Horsky and Kevin (Laura) Horsky; grandchildren, Anna and Kelsey Horsky and Danny and Tommy Owen; sisters, Penny (Dale) Russell and Diane (Richard) Schwarze. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Blanche Horsky, and brothers, Brian and Roger Horsky.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with Minister Randy Harrison officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Dennis loved spending his retirement playing golf, swimming in his pool, working around the house, traveling and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dennis' name to the American Cancer Society.

