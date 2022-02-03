Aug 4, 1954 - Jan. 29, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis C. Mullins, age 67, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Christine (nee Biedron); children: Jill (Mark) Antoskiewicz, Julia (Jim) Mezo, Jody (Andy) Martin, Jenna (Kyle) Quigley; grandchildren: Isla, Nora, Lucy, Grant, Violet, Adeline, Leo; mother, Sharon Radford; brother, Andrew (Mila) Mullins; and sisters: Therese (John) Canfield, Anne Wielichowski, Susan Eaton.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, James Mullins; and his two brothers: John, Tommy.

Dennis retired from Walsh and Kelly Inc. as a heavy equipment mechanic. Dennis could fix anything, and enjoyed buildingaking things from wood. He loved to fish and having sweets such as candy, ice cream, and popsicles. Dennis was a proud member, mentor, and sponsor in AA.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 3:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 5:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dennis's name to Hobart Humane Society.

