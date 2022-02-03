 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis C. Mullins

  • 0
Dennis C. Mullins

Aug 4, 1954 - Jan. 29, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis C. Mullins, age 67, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Christine (nee Biedron); children: Jill (Mark) Antoskiewicz, Julia (Jim) Mezo, Jody (Andy) Martin, Jenna (Kyle) Quigley; grandchildren: Isla, Nora, Lucy, Grant, Violet, Adeline, Leo; mother, Sharon Radford; brother, Andrew (Mila) Mullins; and sisters: Therese (John) Canfield, Anne Wielichowski, Susan Eaton.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, James Mullins; and his two brothers: John, Tommy.

Dennis retired from Walsh and Kelly Inc. as a heavy equipment mechanic. Dennis could fix anything, and enjoyed buildingaking things from wood. He loved to fish and having sweets such as candy, ice cream, and popsicles. Dennis was a proud member, mentor, and sponsor in AA.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 3:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 5:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dennis's name to Hobart Humane Society.

Visit Dennis's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts