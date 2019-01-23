CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis C. Rouhselang, age 75, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Dennis is survived by his wife: Connie of 53 years; three children: David Rouhselang of Valparaiso, IN, Tim (Brigitte) Rouhselang of Valparaiso, IN and Diane (Randy) Dunn of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Jeremy, Sarah, Emily, Dylan, Camille, Logan, Jason, Felicia, Alyson and Lauren; brothers: James (Carol) and Lee (Sue); and his pet: Rosie. He was preceded death by his parents: Kenneth and Clara.
Dennis was owner-operator of Rouhselang Excavating in N.W. Indiana. He also worked at Double Tree Development and was responsible for much of the development of Winfield, IN. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, camping and music. Dennis was the glue of the family and was well respected by all he touched. Dennis was also a former Volunteer Fireman for The Independence Hill Fire Department.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN at 11:30 AM with Fr. Doug Klukken officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
Memorial donations may be given to: Hobart Animal Shelter, 2054 IN-130, Hobart, IN 46342.
To view directions and sign Dennis's online guestbook visit:
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500