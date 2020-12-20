March 9, 1960 - Dec. 8, 2020

HOBART, IN - Dennis "Corky" Samocki, of Hobart, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 60. Corky was born March 9, 1960 in East Chicago, "Harbor" IN to Henry and Doris Samocki.

A longtime member of Local 150 Operating Engineers and heavy equipment operator, he eventually followed in his father's footsteps joining his cousins as an owner and operator of Samocki Brothers Trucking.

Corky made friends wherever he went and will be forever remembered for his love of sports, music, travel and shooting pool, but most of all for his kind and generous heart.

He was extremely proud of and will be deeply missed by his children: son, Jason (Thea) Samocki of Orlando, FL; daughter, Natalie (Adrian) Fortunato of Freising, Germany; sister, Pamela (William) Koveck; brother-in-law, Eugene Hatala; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; Kimmy Samocki; the Buono family and many dear friends.

Corky was predeceased by his beloved parents, Henry and Doris and sister, Janet Hatala.

Per his request, he was cremated, and a virtual memorial service will be held on a future date, not yet determined.