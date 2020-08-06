× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis D. Wasson

BROOK, IN — Dennis D.Wasson, 79, of Brook, IN (formerly of Schererville, IN) went to be with the Lord at his home on August 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Wasson; his daughter, Heather Knoerzer (Tommy); his son, Bryan Wasson (Pamela); his grandchildren, Blake Wasson, Lexy Schurg (Darden), Gavin Wasson, Trey Knoerzer, Camryn Wasson and Chloe Knoerzer. He was known as a family man and was loved dearly by many of his nieces and nephews, cousins, and his brother-in-law, Ed Williams (Debbie). Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Reba Wasson; sister, Janiece Ashworth; and brother, Dwan Wasson.

Dennis was a 1960 graduate of Calumet High School and attended Purdue University. He was employed by the University of Chicago as an operating engineer for 31 years before retiring. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana. He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. He enjoyed the great outdoors as an avid waterfowler and fisherman and had made many friends over the years who shared the same passion.