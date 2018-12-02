SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dennis 'Dan' Dolak of Schererville passed away on Wednesday November 21, 2018 after a 10 month battle with Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer. He fought so hard against it, but the devastating disease finally took over and his spirit just couldn't go on any longer. He will be missed by many, among them his partner of over 31 years, Barbara Chapin; nephew, Michael (Amy) Zlatarich; nieces: Debbie (Joel) Cota and Patty (Glenn) Mariner; as well as their children: Abby, Sophie, Easton, Taryn (Thomas and daughter Gracie) Sherman, Ahvah and Cora. His special extended Melloch family in Indiana, Illinois, California and Wisconsin are also grieving the loss of this very special man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary Dolak and his sister, Barbara Zlatarich.
Dan was born on March 4, 1937, and attended Griffith High School, class of '55 and Valparaiso University. He then spent 2 years as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. Dan was a roofing contractor from that point on, doing the work he loved to do and still estimating until his diagnosis in February of this year. He was an avid sports fan and anyone that knew him would expect to see him watching the White Sox, Purdue or the Saints on tv with memorabilia all around. Dan was a gentle, kind man that loved to laugh.
PLEASE help support cancer research so that one day soon we can eradicate this ugly disease that inflicts such unimaginable pain on so many good people.
