Oct. 26 1940 -Feb. 1 2023

HAMMOND - Dennis Danko, age 82 of Hammond, IN passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Pamela Danko (nee Reinert), his children Joe Danko, Laura (Steve) Powell, Barbara Garland, Bill (Catherine) Danko, James (Sherri) Danko, and Annie (Dave) Amos, as well as his beloved grandchildren Claire, Emma, Alicia, Jaden, Henry, Olive, Jack, Oliver, Daria, Alice, Sam, and Benny.

He was preceded in death by his father Michael, mother Helen (nee Beluschak), brother Michael, and son-in-law Brian Garland.

Denny was born on October 26, 1940 and raised in Gary, IN. He attended St. Emeric grade school and graduated from Bishop Noll High School. He received a Bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College. He worked at Simmons, Kmart, Arthur Winer, and Union Tank Car before his retirement. He spent much of his time later in life volunteering at St. Anthony's Assisted Living Facility and reading to children at several Hammond elementary schools. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church for many years and, most recently, was a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, both in Hammond.

Denny loved his family, faith, music, theater, reading, and learning. He enjoyed life, friends, and family. His strong faith guided his life. He delighted in connecting and sharing stories with others, whether they were family, friends, or strangers, and hearing their stories in return. Denny was special to many people and will be greatly missed by all of them.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday February 3, 2023, for visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Funeral service Saturday, February 4, 2023, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Ave. Hammond IN 46323 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass at 10:30 a.m., with Father Charles Mosley celebrant. Private cremation will follow. For additional information please contact Bocken Funeral Home (219)844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com