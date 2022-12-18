Dennis "Denny" Johnson

He was born on January 25, 1940, in Gary IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Kathryn Johnson and brother, Joe Johnson (Geri). He is survived by his sisters, Sharon (late Bub) Cochran and Deborah (Harold) Hardesty; his brother, Ronnie (Martha) Johnson; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He proudly served his country in the Army and he was a proud member of the IBEW 697. Denny will be loved and missed by all who knew him.