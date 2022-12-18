 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis "Denny" Johnson

Jan. 25, 1940 - Dec. 9, 2022

Dennis "Denny" Johnson, aged 82, of Hobart, IN, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022.

He was born on January 25, 1940, in Gary IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Kathryn Johnson and brother, Joe Johnson (Geri). He is survived by his sisters, Sharon (late Bub) Cochran and Deborah (Harold) Hardesty; his brother, Ronnie (Martha) Johnson; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He proudly served his country in the Army and he was a proud member of the IBEW 697. Denny will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

There will be no services for Denny. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

