LANSING, IL - Dennis "Denny" Lee Kiel, age 71, of Lansing, IL was called to rest in his eternal home on April 25, 2020. Dennis is survived by his brother David (Sandy) Kiel; sons, Steven Kiel, Jonathon Kiel; daughter, Kristine (Kiel) Bob Briskie; grandchildren, Mason and Emery Saunders and Harper Briskie; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his ever constant loving companion Bonnie Kruse. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Kiel; mother Dolores (Couwenhoven) Kiel; and sister Kathleen (Kiel) Greenwood.

Denny was an Air Force Veteran and proudly served in the Vietnam War. He loved sharing his life with Bonnie, his soulmate. Denny was a proud Father and Grandfather. He was a gentle soul that thought everyone should take life easy. We will miss you always. "Good-byes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we will miss you until we meet again".