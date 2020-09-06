× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH, IN - Dennis "Denny" Swender Sr., 66, of Griffith, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Cindy, beloved children: Nancy (Dave) Brown, Dennis (Heidi) Swender Jr., Kimberlee Swender, loving grandchildren: Lucas, Delainey, Olivia, Stella, Edmund, Sydney, Mildred, Frederick, Ava, Truman, Dietrich, Gertrude, loving cousin John (Patti) Minchuk, many additional loving family and friends. Denny was preceded in death by his parents John "Jay" and Gertrude.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at the American Legion Hall Post 430, 7430 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410. Denny was a member of the Griffith Knights of Columbus, he was a lifetime senator of the Griffith Jaycee's, a member of the Local 1010, and retired from ArcelorMittal after 44 years of service.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.