Aug. 31, 1924 - Nov. 24, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis E. Bennett of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday November 24, 2021 and was received by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Dennis was born in Sumner, IL and was the son of John (Everett) and Mable (Mimmy) Bennett on August 31, 1924.
Dennis was an American patriot and served with distinction in the United States Army 8th Airforce during the World War II conflict from 1942 to 1945. He was a pilot and supported the US Army Airforce 490th Bombardment Group based in Eye England. During the war Dennis was able to witness firsthand the dawn of the new jet aircraft and rocket age.
After being honorably discharged from the Airforce Dennis was involved in construction traveling throughout the Midwest and where he met the love of his life Amalia (Mali) Camero Hernandez. Dennis and Mali were married on May 14, 1950 in Brownsville, TX.
Dennis was active and mobile after their marriage moving to various construction projects in Lawrenceville IL., Madison, IN and Wood River IL before residing permanently in Northwest Indiana where he was employed and learned many trades in the manufacturing and refining industries. He worked a combination of over 30 years for Sinclair Oil and Stauffer Chemical in Whiting and East Chicago, IN.
Frequently moving performing his construction jobs and throughout various Midwest locations Dennis and Mali became the proud parents of daughter Yvonne and son Dennis. Both parents were devoted to their children and Dennis focused on teaching his children the value of hard work, honesty, education, centered on placing God foremost as the guiding foundation in their lives.
Dennis was multi-faceted in his skills, many self-taught and enjoyed DIY Projects around the home, automotive repair and he excelled in woodworking. He was fond of his farming heritage and loved gardens and growing produce. He was an avid and voracious reader and passionate for the pursuit of knowledge. He was active in assisting Boy and Girl Scout projects his children were involved in. Dennis was a member of the First Church of Christ in Highland, IN.
Dennis is survived by several members of his family: sister Joyce Delong of Mishawaka, IN; daughter Yvonne L. Schacht (Robert) of Valparaiso, IN; son Dennis E (Dawn) of Lowell IN; two grandchildren: Sara A. Bradley (Matt) of San Diego, CA; Dr. Michael A. Schacht (Lauren) of Indianapolis, IN; four great-grandchildren: Sylvie Amalia Bradley (Sara and Matt) and Silas, Ruby and Ezra (Michael and Lauren) and over 21 nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Mabel, wife Mali married to for 64 years;brothers: Thomas (Girlis) and Rubert (Betty) Bennett; sisters: Freda (Clifford) Kincade, Violet (Jim) Ferguson and Marie Van Gilder.
Funeral, Committal and Interment will be private to the family and conducted at Amity Cemetery in Claremont, IL.
In lieu of flowers and cards Dennis final wishes were for the continued support and aid of U.S. Military Veterans. Please donate to the Veteran Charity of choice to aid our veterans who have served to keep our country free.