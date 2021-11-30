Aug. 31, 1924 - Nov. 24, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis E. Bennett of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday November 24, 2021 and was received by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Dennis was born in Sumner, IL and was the son of John (Everett) and Mable (Mimmy) Bennett on August 31, 1924.

Dennis was an American patriot and served with distinction in the United States Army 8th Airforce during the World War II conflict from 1942 to 1945. He was a pilot and supported the US Army Airforce 490th Bombardment Group based in Eye England. During the war Dennis was able to witness firsthand the dawn of the new jet aircraft and rocket age.

After being honorably discharged from the Airforce Dennis was involved in construction traveling throughout the Midwest and where he met the love of his life Amalia (Mali) Camero Hernandez. Dennis and Mali were married on May 14, 1950 in Brownsville, TX.

Dennis was active and mobile after their marriage moving to various construction projects in Lawrenceville IL., Madison, IN and Wood River IL before residing permanently in Northwest Indiana where he was employed and learned many trades in the manufacturing and refining industries. He worked a combination of over 30 years for Sinclair Oil and Stauffer Chemical in Whiting and East Chicago, IN.