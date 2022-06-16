CROWN POINT - Dennis E. Miller, 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on June 14, 2022.

Survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Jean; children: Mary (Patrick) McGrath, Michael D. (Julie) Miller; two grandchildren: Andrew and Anthony; one great-grandchild, Wren; sisters: Diane Susereny, Sylvia (James) Emery; brother, Robert (Sherril) Miller; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, IN and at rest at St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with Dennis' family on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home, 7607 W Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN (RT 30 E of Cline Ave.)

Dennis was a retired employee of U.S.X. Steel Company.