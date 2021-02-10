Dennis Earnest Palucki

GRIFFITH, IN — Loving husband, father and grandfather, Dennis Earnest Palucki, 75, entered eternal life on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from his home in Griffith, IN.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 55 years, Shirley Palucki (nee Romanowski), and his lively dog, Sparky, who both miss him greatly; children: Mary deceased (Paul) Ochs, Christine (Michael) Hill, Denise (Mustafa Seyrek) Palucki and Dennis Palucki; eight grandchildren: Sam Ochs, Madison Ochs, Andrew Hill, Carson Ochs, Tyler Hill, Benjamin Hill, Zachary Hill and Emma Seyrek. He was preceded by his daughter, Mary; parents, Walter and Veronica Palucki (nee Wojewoda); and by his brothers, Larry Palucki and Ronnie Palucki.

Dennis loved life! An avid gardener, he entertained many passersby and guests with his plant knowledge. As a foodie, he could tell you the where and when about many great meals he enjoyed over the years. There was never a movie that he did not enjoy! His irreverent sense of humor and boisterous laugh entertained his family and friends at many gatherings.

Dennis graduated from Bishop Noll High School and earned a bachelor of science degree from Purdue University Calumet. He was retired from many years in the sales industry. Dennis was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN.