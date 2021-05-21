Dennis 'Giz' M. Plesha

LAKE VILLAGE, IN — Dennis "Giz" M. Plesha, 80, of Lake Village, IN, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; siblings, Nick and Eugene Plesha; parents, Angeline and John Przybyla; and grandsons, Beau Plesha and Anthony Pollak. Dennis is survived by his children, Scott (Noel) Plesha, Stecy (Mike) Ober and Reagan (Allan) Svihlik; grandchildren: Carly, Ben and Jeb Plesha, Olivia (David) Barickman, Drew and Noah Ober, Aidan Campbell and Austin and Payton Svihlik; stepchildren: Rich VanKooten, Robert VanKooten, Karen (Steve) Pollak and Denise Kincaid; nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dennis graduated from Whiting High School where he excelled in academics and sports. Dennis was employed at Inland Steel for over 30 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. He coached his children on and off the field throughout their childhood and enjoyed spending time with them and his grandchildren. In his later years, Dennis loved spending time with his wife, Darlene, visiting festivals, fishing and adored his dog Pugslee.

He is loved and is dearly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com