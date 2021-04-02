Dennis J. 'Blackie' Vojvodich

Dennis 'Blackie' Vojvodich

MUNSTER, IN — Dennis "Blackie" Vojvodich, 79, of Munster, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021. He is survived by his cousins: Warren Benko, David Biscan, Theodore Biscan and Kathleen Schooler.

Friends are invited to join Blackie's family on Monday April 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Father Mark Kalema officiating. Blackie will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.

Blackie was an accomplished stock broker having worked in both The New York and Chicago stock exchanges. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Blackie truly enjoyed and cherished all his friendships he had made over the years. He enjoyed socializing, gambling and being around his friends.

SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.