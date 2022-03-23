DYER, IN - Dennis J. Donovan Jr., age 83, late of Dyer, IN formerly of the East Side of Chicago passed away March 21, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Truby) for 56 years. Loving father of the late Patricia Heaney, Joan (late James) Slimski, late William (Linda) Heaney, and John (Maryann) Donovan. Cherished grandfather of Carrie (Jose) Gerardi, Dennis Heaney, William (Amanda) Donovan, Kathryn Slimski, Elizabeth (Michael) Maxwell, Jack (Charity) Slimski, Faith (Justin) Lasecki, and Daniel Slimski. Cherished great-grandfather of 13. Dearest brother of Patrick, late Mary, late Ellen, and the late Tom. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.