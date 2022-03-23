Dennis J. Donovan Jr.,
DYER, IN - Dennis J. Donovan Jr., age 83, late of Dyer, IN formerly of the East Side of Chicago passed away March 21, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Truby) for 56 years. Loving father of the late Patricia Heaney, Joan (late James) Slimski, late William (Linda) Heaney, and John (Maryann) Donovan. Cherished grandfather of Carrie (Jose) Gerardi, Dennis Heaney, William (Amanda) Donovan, Kathryn Slimski, Elizabeth (Michael) Maxwell, Jack (Charity) Slimski, Faith (Justin) Lasecki, and Daniel Slimski. Cherished great-grandfather of 13. Dearest brother of Patrick, late Mary, late Ellen, and the late Tom. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Denis and Hannah Donovan.
Dennis was a retired elevator mechanic and member of the International Union of Elevator Constructions Local # 2.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of closing prayers at 7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Private inurnment St. Mary Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.