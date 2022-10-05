Dennis J. J. Keilman Sr.

MUNSTER, IN/PUNTA GORDA ISLES, FL - Dennis J. Keilman, Sr. passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Calumet Area's Riley House on October 2, 2022. He was 85 years old. Dennis was raised in Dyer, IN. As a young person, he developed an interest in farming, helping with the raising of chickens and rabbits on his grandparents' farm. He lived most of his life in Munster, but he greatly enjoyed his several years as a "snowbird", dividing his time between Munster and Punta Gorda Isles, FL.

Dennis attended Bishop Noll High School and received a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University. He built a successful career with the federal government's General Services Administration, acting as the Deputy Regional Administrator for Region 5. After retiring from GSA, he worked for Whirlpool Corporation for over a decade, traveling extensively as the head of their real estate division. As such, Dennis played a major role in bringing Whirlpool to the international stage, setting up manufacturing plants in numerous countries around the world.

Dennis was a proud veteran of the US Army, having been stationed at Fort Niagara in the late 1950s/early 1960s. He was a member of the American Legion, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and several trade organizations such as the IDRC, with whom he shared his expertise through various presentations.

Dennis was an avid reader, with a particular interest in politics and current events. In years past, he enjoyed boating and fishing. Most of all, he loved visiting with friends and his large extended family.

Dennis is survived by his his wife of sixty-one years, Beverly (nee Fawbush); and two sons: Dennis Jr.(Loriann) and Theodore. He is also survived by his sister Trudy (late Carl) Walters; and sister-in-law Sharon Keilman. He was preceded in death by his parents: Gertrude (nee Jung) and Clarence Keilman; his son Christopher; his sister Louise (late Ken) Sipe; and his brothers: Don and Dan.

A wake will be held at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. in Munster on Friday, October 7 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. in Munster at 10:00 a,m, on Saturday, October 8. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com