Dennis J. Trelinski Sr.

MUNSTER, IN — Dennis J. Trelinski Sr., of Munster, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Bill Trelinski, and brother, Michael Trelinski. He is still loved by many, including his wife of 43 years, Joyce, and his three children and five grandchildren: Denise and Kunal Shah (Ellora, Anand and Arav), Dawn and Robert Niebling (Jase and Alexa), and Dennis Trelinski Jr. and Roxanne DeGraff.

Dennis has a beloved nephew from his brother, Michael: Michael Patrick Trelinski. In addition, Dennis has two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews: Sandy and Paul Fenton (Marty and Mary), Shirley and Bill Renschen (Renee and Frank Sutherland; Randy and Carrie Renschen).

Dennis felt his greatest joy in spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He enjoyed attending church, traveling, the health club, bike riding, deer hunting with his son, Dennis Jr., golfing and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.