NAPLES, FL - Dennis Keith Haas, 77, passed away on April 3, 2020 in Naples, FL. Born in Mt. Vernon, IN in 1942, Dennis attended Indiana State University where he met his wife of 57 years, Marsha. He spent 34 years of his teaching career in Munster, IN.

Dennis loved teaching however, his special passion was for coaching. He coached varsity wrestling, football, track and baseball. He retired in 1999 and moved to Naples in 2003. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.

Dennis was a loving husband and a devoted father to his sons, Steven Haas and Derek Haas. He will greatly be missed by his family and friends. There will be no services at this time due to the national health crisis. For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com.