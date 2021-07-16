Dennis Keith Wallace, Sr.

Jan. 24, 1946 — July 14, 2021

Dennis Keith Wallace, Sr., 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He was born January 24, 1946 in Paris, IL to Dennis Lavern and Polly Ann (Davis) Wallace. Keith was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska. He and his family remained in Alaska for 16 years, and Keith worked as a truck driver on the construction of the pipeline. Keith was a man of faith rooted in the Southern Baptist Church.

On July 23, 1966 in Valparaiso, Keith married Linda K. Brown who survives along with his mother, Polly Ann Wallace; children, Dennis K. (Marissa) Wallace, Jr., Debby (Dwight) Stowers, and Don (Julie) Wallace; grandchildren, Kyle, Emmie, Mackenna, Grayson, and Brayden; siblings, Terry (Karen) Wallace, Pat (Linda) Wallace, Phyllis Cotton, and Beth (Dave) Denhart; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and an infant brother, David.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Baptist Children's Home, Valparaiso.