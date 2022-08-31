WINFIELD, IN - Dennis L. Brooks, age 68 of Winfield passed away on August 27, 2022. He was retired from Comcast where he worked for 36 years and in his retirement he worked at NWI Auto Parts.

Denny was such a great guy, always there to support his family and friends who love him and will miss him dearly. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal fan who loved going to games to see them play. He also loved to travel with family and friends, especially to the Island of Maui. And we can't forget the great love he had for his many dogs- Jake, Nicki, Maggie, Jackson, Molly, Blue and Gracie.