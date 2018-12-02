MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dennis L. 'Buggs' Palla, age 77, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018. Dennis was born May 1st in East Chicago, IN to Mary and Peter Palla.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda (Hanson) Palla; daughter, Tracy (Rick) Foor; grandchildren: Eric (Amanda) Foor, Shauna (Tanner) Kern, Lauren (Garret McCormick) Foor; great-grandchild, Enid Foor; brother, Linden (Carol) Palla; and his ufrry companion of 10 years, Jazzy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Mary Palla.
Dennis was retired from LTV Steel after 33 years. He was a member of the Goodfellows Club of East Chicago, the Portage Izaak Walton & a lifelong member of the Hobart Elks Lodge 1152, as well as the Valparaiso Elks Lodge 500. After retirement, Dennis kept busy by working at PaceSetter Auto Parts & Lake County Government Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis' memory to the Independent Cat Society, P.O. Box 735, Westville, IN 46391. Per Dennis' request, there will be no visitation Arrangements entrusted to Geisen Funeral and Cremation Services in Merrillville, IN. To view and sign Dennis' online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322