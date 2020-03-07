Dennis Little

He is survived by his son, Alex, and his daughter, Abbey; his mother, Frances; and his sisters, Kathleen Sudac, Patty (Nick) Popa, and Mary (Leonard) Centers. He is preceded in death by his father James; his three brothers, Jim, Tim, and Pete (Rena). Dennis enjoyed golfing and fishing every chance that he got. He had a special love for the game of baseball and especially the Chicago Cubs.