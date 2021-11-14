WHITING/WISCONSIN - Dennis M. Boyle of Milwaukee, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in the company of his family. He was the beloved husband of the late JoAnn (Kotul) Boyle who passed away October 3, 2005; loving father of Amanda (Justin) Lewna, Juliet (Orlando) Acevedo, and Aaron (Amber) Boyle; adoring grandpa of Lana, Aiden, Maellie, Kyla, Noraa, William, and Audrey; cherished son of John Boyle and the late Mary (Sotak) Boyle; dearest brother of Kathleen (Steven) Rausch, Richard (Helene) Boyle, Eileen (George) Germek, Mary Ellen Boyle, Mark (Lisa) Boyle, Br. Brian Boyle, C.PP.S. and the late Jack Boyle; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; visitation at the church from 10:00am to time of services. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Denny grew up in Whiting, and moved to Milwaukee, WI, where he raised his family. Family was the most significant part of his life. He was a loving husband and devoted father. His sense of responsibility to his children was natural and unrelenting. Denny was a skilled musician, and although he could play many instruments, his most beloved was the guitar. He had a passion for Irish music and culture, and loved sharing this with his family. He also enjoyed the outdoors and camping with his children. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Ulster Project of Greater Milwaukee, P.O. Box 716, Elm Grove, WI, 53122, or ulsterprojectmilwaukee.org. (219) 659-4400