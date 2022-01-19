Jan. 8, 1956 - Jan. 16, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Dennis M. Cannon, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born January 8, 1956 in Chicago, IL to the late James A. and Charlotte M. (Mattas) Cannon. Dennis attended and worked at Opportunity Enterprises for many years, volunteered at the Valparaiso Fire Department, and participated in the Special Olympics. He loved watching the old TV shows, such as Andy Griffith, and movies, a favorite being Star Wars.
Dennis is survived by seven siblings: Denise Kelley, Kenneth Cannon, Keith (Joy) Cannon, Cathleen Dunn, Jeff Rose, John Furlong, and Devaney (Curtis) Lomenick; and many nieces, nephews; and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 PM. Cremation will follow with a burial of ashes at Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Opportunity Enterprises, Valparaiso.