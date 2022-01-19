VALPARAISO, IN - Dennis M. Cannon, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born January 8, 1956 in Chicago, IL to the late James A. and Charlotte M. (Mattas) Cannon. Dennis attended and worked at Opportunity Enterprises for many years, volunteered at the Valparaiso Fire Department, and participated in the Special Olympics. He loved watching the old TV shows, such as Andy Griffith, and movies, a favorite being Star Wars.