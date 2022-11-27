June 24, 1942 - Nov. 17, 2022

Dennis M. Ramirez, age 80, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022. He was born and raised in Gary, IN and graduates from Horace Mann High School in 1963. He was the seventh child born to James and Barbara Ramirez. After high school, he was employed as a supervisor at the Boys Club of America in Gary and later at the Pan American Insurance Agency. Dennis will always be remembered for his happy disposition despite some physical limitations. Nothing ever discouraged him. He played sandlot baseball and in school intermural football, baseball, and track. He had a nice tenor voice, loved dance, and could draw. Denny was a big Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame fan.

He is survived by his brothers: Olyntho "Lee" (Ruth) Ramirez and Richard "Rich" (Dianne) Ramirez both of Munster; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Barbara (Dennis) Ramirez; sister: Angela and her husband Walter Bracich; brothers: James (Sonny) and John (Nandy); nephews: Michael, Nando, James, and Dino Ramirez and Walter Bracich; and the love of his life: Diane Hazelton.

We would like to send a special thank you to Dennis' niece Nina and his nephew Johnny for the comfort and attention they gave him this last year.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday November 28, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.