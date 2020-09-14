 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis M. Smolek

Dennis M. Smolek

{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis M. Smolek

IN MEMORY OF MY LOVING SON, DENNIS ON YOUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN (1962-2019) It's been a year that you've been gone and I still can't look at your picture without crying and my heart aching. I miss your daily 3 p.m. calls just to talk or seeing you so happy to catch fish no matter how big. You're always being there for me whether it's my health problems or me needing your carpentry skills. They say it gets easier with time but for me it's just the opposite. Until we are together again, I love you, Mom

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts