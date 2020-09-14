Dennis M. Smolek

IN MEMORY OF MY LOVING SON, DENNIS ON YOUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN (1962-2019) It's been a year that you've been gone and I still can't look at your picture without crying and my heart aching. I miss your daily 3 p.m. calls just to talk or seeing you so happy to catch fish no matter how big. You're always being there for me whether it's my health problems or me needing your carpentry skills. They say it gets easier with time but for me it's just the opposite. Until we are together again, I love you, Mom