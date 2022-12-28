April 25, 1953 - Dec. 25, 2022

HEBRON - Dennis Michael Bloch, age 69, of Hebron, IN; formerly of East Side, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rhonda Bloch (nee Foster); children: David (Ruth) Bloch, Erin (Matt) Lancaster and Amber (Shawn) Lake; grandchildren: Scarlett and Nora Bloch, Harry Lancaster, and Chloe and Ian Hemminger; his nieces, nephews and many good friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Susie Bloch; brother, Joseph Bloch; and grandson, Austin Atchley.

Dennis was born and raised on the East Side of Chicago. He was a graduate of George Washington High School, Class of 1971. He became an electrician and worked for American Maize Company/Cargill Inc., with 42 years of service. He enjoyed recreational flying and earned his pilots license in 2001. Dennis was also an avid boater, raced dirt bikes, enjoyed astronomy (and built his own telescopes), camping, hiking and photography. He even attended Columbia University for professional lessons. His biggest passion were his family and spoiling his grandkids.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 30, 2022 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Podgorski officiating.

Visit Dennis' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.