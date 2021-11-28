Feb. 28, 1938 - Nov. 25, 2021

CHICAGO, IL - Dennis Michael Eagan, age 83, a lifetime resident of Chicago. Born on February 28, 1938. Passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021.

Beloved brother of: Grace M. (late Walter) Kirin, Eileen R. (late Joseph) Jaminski, the late William M. (Patricia Malloy) Eagan and the late James P. Eagan, Jr.; loving son of the late James P. Eagan and the late Helen Kroll Eagan; dear uncle to: John (Mary) Jaminski, Thomas (Lisa) Jaminski, Mary Kay (Paul) McKendry, the late Susan (late Michael) Macis, Patricia (Mariusz) Lugowski, Kathleen (Steven) Tricarico, James (Joanne) Eagan, William (Terri) Eagan, Patrick (Marilee) Eagan, David (Cheri) Eagan and Maureen (Miguel) Gallegos; fond uncle of many great nieces and great nephews.

Dennis was retired from the Railroad Retirement Board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus-Chicago Cabrini Council 182, as well as a volunteer at Blind Services. Dennis was a member of St. Michael's Church in Old Town where he served as a lector and tour guide.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael's Church in Old Town, 1633 N. Cleveland, Chicago, IL 60614. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.