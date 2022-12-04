MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dennis Minard, age 62, of Merrillville, Indiana passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife Betty, daughter JoAnna Harbaugh, daughter Elizabeth Minard, son William Minard, stepdaughter Heather Lakich, sister Deborah (Larry) Kristoff, brother Walter (Wendy) Minard, brother Brian (JoAnn) Minard, stepmother Frances Minard, stepsister Pamela Dingman, stepbrother Michael (Diana) Dingman, stepbrother Richard (Bernadette) Dingman, many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by mother Norma Bussie, father Marvin Minard, stepfather Richard Bussie, and stepmother Marvella Lopez.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow immediately at 5:30 pm.

Arrangements by HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, www.hillsidefhcares.com .