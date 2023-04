CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis Neil McDonald, age 79, of Crown Point passed away March 31, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com