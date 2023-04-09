CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis Neil McDonald, age 79, of Crown Point, passed away March 31, 2023. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Gary, IN. Dennis attended Horace Mann Class of 1961 and Purdue University. He was inducted into L.U. 697 I.B.E.W. Dennis worked for various contractors over the years and retired after 15 years of service from Meade Electric. He was also the electrical inspector of the town of Merrillville from 1978-1988. Dennis was a life member of the B.P.O.E. Elks. In 1969 he helped with the construction of St. Stephen the Martyr Church, which led to his baptism as the first adult convert on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord in January 1971. He later was a member of SSPP church. Dennis was a volunteer at the Share Foundation in Rolling Prairie. He enjoyed any beach, golf course, traveling, and helped coach youth sports.